On Wednesday, July 20, West City Limits Road from Eighth Street to Ninth Street, will be closed to traffic. Contractors will be on site replacing sewer manholes and street pavement.
Drivers that typically travel on West City Limits Road will need to utilize an alternate route.
The closure is expected to be in place until the end of August.
