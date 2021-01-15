PIERRE — On Jan. 26, 2021, South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium (SDHHC), an affiliate of South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA), will conduct its annual statewide Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless count.
The Point-In-Time homeless count is a critical source of annual data, providing characteristics of people who are experiencing homelessness. Data from the annual PIT homeless count is used to measure homelessness on local, state, and national levels. PIT count data helps policy makers and communities measure progress, identify strengths and gaps in services, increases public awareness of homelessness, and enhances system planning and responses.
SDHHC will conduct a count of homeless persons within the geographic area of South Dakota. To be effective, SDHHC divides the state into six count areas and utilizes five coordinators. There are coordinators in each area who will be working with agencies and volunteers to conduct the 2021 PIT count. Coordinators and their areas are listed below. If you have been involved with the count in the past, or would like to be involved, please contact the individuals in your area for more information on training and organization plans for communities. To maximize safety, SDHHC will be employing federally approved flexibilities into this year’s unsheltered homeless count including; decreasing and minimizing close contact time by reducing the number of survey questions, providing personal protective equipment for volunteers, and limiting the reliance upon volunteers.
• Sioux Falls Contact: Suzanne Smith, Augustana Research Institute, 605-274-5010 or suzanne.smith@augie.edu
• Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Lyman, Mellette, Sanborn, Todd, Tripp, Union, Yankton, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld and Jones.
For more information, contact Darcie Bultje, Rural Office of Community Services, at (605) 487-7634 or email dbultje@Rocsinc.org.
