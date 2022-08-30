SIOUX FALLS — As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, travelers are expected to take to the roadways despite high gas prices. AAA expects the Labor Day holiday weekend travel volume to return to near pre-pandemic levels, as it did for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday weekends earlier this summer.

AAA anticipates the peak travel time will be Friday afternoon (Sept. 2) when commuters mix with travelers. Traffic is also expected to be heavy late Monday afternoon as road trippers return from the long weekend. To avoid Labor Day weekend traffic, AAA encourages drivers who have the flexibility to travel at off-peak hours.

