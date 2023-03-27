• William Blevins of Rural Niobrara, Neb., is the newest full time Knox County Deputy. Blevins has lived in the Niobrara area for a majority of his life. He is a 2010 graduate of Niobrara Public School. He joined the Nebraska Army National Guard in his junior year of high school as a Motor Transport Operator. He then worked as a security guard at the Ohiya Casino on the Santee Sioux Reservation from 2014-2016 where his desire to be in law enforcement grew stronger. Blevins’s law enforcement career started in April 2016 with the Santee Sioux Nation Police Department on the Santee Sioux Reservation. In July of 2018, he graduated from the United States Indian Police Academy (USIPA) in Artesia, New Mexico, and worked with the Santee Sioux Police Department until May 2020, when he transferred to the Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement Agency in the Wagner (S.D.) area. While there, he was promoted to Acting Chief of Police for a period of time while with the Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement and continued with the Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement until starting with Knox County in February of this year. Deputy Blevins looks forward to serving the people and communities of Knox County.
BOOKINGS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.