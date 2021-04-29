100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 30, 1921
• This is a good mushroom year, according to local hunters. John Behm has what is believed to be the largest native grown mushroom ever picked in Yankton – an 8-inch umbrella mushroom – and a host of others not much smaller. They were picked in the woods outside of Yankton.
• The stairways in the Portland hotel are being remodeled. The old elevator shaft has been torn out, and a new and wider oak stairway is being put in place with A.C. Horst as the contracting builder. Other improvements are contemplated on the hotel before the Bankers convention in June.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 30, 1946
• News that 21 near-by granaries, offered for sale by the Commodity Credit Corporation, are coming into Yankton within a short time, comes as welcome word to a number of folks who are face to face with the local housing shortage and who may soon be living in these grain storage bins. Granaries, you see, are the very “latest style” in modern home construction.
• Scotland is planning to extend its sewage system by adding 20 blocks. This will make the system available to all homes in town.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 30, 1971
• Two musical happenings are in the offing at Yankton High School. Concert goers are invited to circle Thursday, May 6, for the first all-orchestra program, and May 13 for the annual Spring Sing featuring school vocal groups.
• Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from the University of South Dakota and Southern State College were honored yesterday afternoon at the annual spring awards day ceremony. Stephen A. VanGoor of Yankton was one of the four recipients of the superior cadet awards which were presented by Harold Hall, diplomat in residence at the University.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 30, 1996
• Mount Marty President Sister Jacquelyn Ernster is set to retire after 13 years of service. A quiet bur strong-willed woman has guided the school through a profound period of maturation. Tomorrow, Sister Ernster will be celebrated on campus for her devotion to the school, and she says she will “have a lot of mixed emotions that day.”
• The University of South Dakota School of Medicine received a national award for its best-in-the-nation record of placing students in family practice residencies. The Gold Achievement Award is given by the American Academy of Family Physicians and goes to school with a three-year average of 30% of graduates entering a family practice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.