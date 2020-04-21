PIERRE — For those dealing with the threat of COVID-19, each day — or even each hour — creates new history all around them.
The time to capture that history is now.
The South Dakota State Historical Society in Pierre is seeking the public’s assistance in documenting how the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis is affecting people in the Rushmore State.
The history isn’t just the despair or dark moments that come with the outbreak. It’s also the joyful experiences and milestones that continue in everyday life.
“It is important to capture the ways we are experiencing this event, whether they be stories of loss and tragedy or stories of resilience, grace and helpfulness,” said State Archivist Chelle Somsen. “Future generations will thank you for sharing a part of your lives with them.”
South Dakotans are encouraged to submit their electronic writings, photos, artwork, short audio or video clips and other materials to the State Historical Society-Archives.
A special digital submission page has been created on the State Historical Society website to make it easier for people to donate their items. Go to history.sd.gov/archives/covid19.aspx.
The State Historical Society, with its Cultural Heritage Center, has documented many natural disasters in the state’s history, Somsen said.
However, the current coronavirus pandemic is unlike any previous experience in a number of ways, she said.
“Whereas some things affected some people more than others, this seems to affect everybody in the state,” she said.
The current pandemic remains ongoing and looks to do so for weeks and even months, allowing people to capture its effects in real time, Somsen said.
“This is unlike anything we have done before in terms of documentation,” she said. “Before, we had different types of things (that occurred), and capturing it was more or less after the fact.”
Modern technology has provided more ways of recording history than ever before, Somsen said. Most people carry or have easy access to smartphones or other devices for capturing images that can be easily transmitted.
“As to the time we’re living in, people are much more commonly documenting things because we have easier formats,” she said.
The State Historical Society has collected items documenting South Dakota’s history since statehood in 1889. Everyday activities, life-changing events, triumphs and achievements are all recorded in the oral histories, newspaper articles, films, diaries, photographs, books and artifacts that make up the society’s collections.
“These items bring history to life and help students, scholars, historians and lawmakers understand our past and learn from it,” said Jay D. Vogt, director of the State Historical Society.
Because of the pandemic, both the Cultural Heritage Center and state archives are closed to the public until further notice. However, Vogt noted the State Historical Society’s staff continues working, mostly from home, to collect, preserve, interpret and promote the history of the people of South Dakota.
The unique, long-lasting effect of the pandemic creates a different sort of environment for capturing history. And the central object — the coronavirus — is not something that lends itself to the usual photos and stories that go with natural disasters.
Still, it’s important to capture life during the uncertain current times, Somsen said.
“We’re really looking forward to the submissions (from the general public),” she said. “We’re collecting, preserving and making accessible the records and documentation of history in the state — and this is a historic event.”
The contributions can take all forms, including oral or written thoughts and history. Photographs and artwork could range from empty parking lots and closed stores to nature and people enjoying the outdoors.
“We know people document things by writing in their journals and doing videos,” Somsen said. “What we’re really looking for are things they’re comfortable submitting and adding to our collection.”
For the most part, the State Historical Society isn’t putting limits on submissions, although state officials will determine what’s included in any museum or online exhibit, Somsen said.
“At this point, we’re open to all sorts of documentation. Once we start receiving things that are submitted, we’ll have a little better idea of what people are doing and the response we’re getting,” she said.
“We’re going to keep the website open as long as we need to. After we consider the event done, then we’ll close it.”
The project could prove beneficial in dealing with the pandemic, Somsen said.
“I think this can be therapeutic for a lot of people right now,” she said. “At the same time, we’re trying to capture things for future generations. Our children and grandchildren can look back and understand what occurred.”
——
For more information, contact the State Historical Society-Archives at (605) 773-3804 or visit history.sd.gov/archives.
