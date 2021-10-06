SIOUX FALLS — Newly released AAA research indicates that some drivers may not fully grasp the danger they pose to roadside workers, a particularly alarming finding given the recent deaths of two AAA drivers killed this year along with dozens of other first responders working at the roadside.
In fact, on average, across the U.S., every other week a first responder is killed while working at the roadside, highlighting just how dangerous it is for individuals who regularly work along the shoulders of America’s busy and congested roads.
A AAA tow driver in Ohio was killed on July 4 while placing a disabled vehicle on the back of a flatbed on the side of the road. Only three weeks later, a AAA driver in Colorado was also struck and killed. As of August of this year, 14 tow providers have lost their lives while helping others at the roadside.
An average of 24 emergency responders, including tow providers, are struck and killed by vehicles while working at the roadside each year.
“As drivers, we all share responsibility for keeping roadside workers safe. By paying attention, slowing down and moving over, away from the side of the road where work is taking place, we allow those working to do so without risk,” says Tom Wiedemann, President and CEO, AAA Club Alliance. “AAA is committed to raising awareness around this critical issue that continues to tragically claim the lives of first responders and disabled motorists.”
To protect our first responders, AAA and other traffic safety advocates have led the way in getting Move Over laws passed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Yet, startling new data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds that among drivers who do not comply with Move Over laws at all times:
• 42% thought this behavior was somewhat or not dangerous at all to roadside emergency workers. This demonstrates that drivers may not realize how risky it is for those working or stranded along highways and roads closed to moving traffic.
• Nearly a quarter of those surveyed (23%) are unaware of the Move Over law in the state where they live, and
• Among those who are aware of their state's Move Over laws, about 15% report not understanding the potential consequences for violating the Move Over law at all.
A new AAA poll of South Dakota drivers* indicates a similar lack of understanding or awareness around the state’s Move Over law:
• Even though 100% of South Dakota drivers responded that it is ‘very dangerous’ or ‘somewhat dangerous’ for roadside workers if motorists do not comply with the Move Over law
• and 96% of South Dakota motorists said they would support such a measure
• 26% of all South Dakota drivers answered ‘unsure’ or thought there was ‘no’ Move Over law
South Dakota’s Move Over law requires motorists to:
• Stop when coming from any direction and approaching any stopped authorized emergency vehicle using red visual signals/lights.
• Move over and slow down when passing any vehicle displaying amber or yellow flashing signals/lights.
The law is aimed at protecting vehicles stopped on the shoulder of the road from being hit by passing vehicles. Protected vehicles include law enforcement, emergency response vehicles, service vehicles (tow trucks, etc.) and motorists experiencing mechanical trouble. Under this law, motorists on Interstates and other highways with two or more lanes traveling in the same direction as the stopped vehicle must merge into the lane farthest from the stopped vehicle and proceed with caution, unless otherwise directed.
On two-lane highways, motorists must proceed with caution and slow to a speed that is at least 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, or slow to 5 miles per hour when the speed limit is posted at 20 miles per hour, unless otherwise directed. A violation of this law that involves a crash with an emergency vehicles is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of $275 and/or 60 days in jail.
———
Slow Down, Move Over for Disabled Motorists
It's not just tow providers and other emergency responders being killed on the side of the road. Since 2015, over 1,600 people have been struck and killed while outside of a disabled vehicle, and some states have extended Move Over protections to include everyone at the roadside.
“This is not just about the law. This is about drivers paying attention and looking out for others because it is literally a matter of life and death,” says Shawn Steward, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA South Dakota. “Don’t just slow down to look. Slow down and move over.”
The reality is that drivers are increasingly distracted while driving. Previous AAA Foundation research has found that drivers are up to four times as likely to crash if they are talking on a cell phone while driving and up to eight times as likely to be in a crash if texting.
To protect roadside workers, drivers with disabled vehicles, and others, and to improve highway safety, AAA offers these precautionary tips:
• Remain alert, avoid distractions and focus on the task of driving.
• Keep an eye out for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles or disabled vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.
• When you see these situations, slow down and if possible move one lane over and away from the people and vehicles stopped at the side of the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.