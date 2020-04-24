South Dakota recorded its 10th death from the COVID-19 virus as the state’s total number of positive tests crossed the 2,000-case threshold Friday. The total rose to 2,040, with 84 new cases reported.
Meanwhile, Nebraska also flew past the 2,000-case mark with its biggest one-day surge in cases yet. There were 320 positive tests reported as of late Thursday. The state now has 2,124 known cases.
The new South Dakota death was recorded in Jerauld County, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said during a Friday media briefing. Wessington Springs, the county seat of Jerauld County, was the site of a possible exposure situation at a café several weeks ago. However, Clayton said the death is not believed at this time to be tied to that situation.
Clayton also said five more South Dakotans were reported hospitalized Friday, bringing the state total throughout the pandemic to 124. Of those, 61 are currently hospitalized.
Among the new cases, 70 positives came from Minnehaha County. Of those, 25 were from the Smithfield Foods processing plant, which now reports a total of 827 known cases. The number of cases attributed to close contact with Smithfield personnel remained at 206.
Yankton County’s number of known cases remained at 25, with 21 cases recovered.
Union County reported three new cases, bringing its total of known cases to 11, five of which are recovered.
The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,190, an increase of 126 from Thursday.
The total number of negative tests processed by state and commercial labs rose to 12,784.
In Nebraska, the 320 new cases eclipsed the previous daily high of 194 new cases reported Sunday.
Two more deaths were reported in Nebraska as of noon Friday, bringing that state’s total to 47. One of the deaths occurred in Hall County (Grand Island), while the location of the other death was not provided.
At least 16 deaths in Nebraska have come from Hall County, according to the Lincoln Journal Star
No new cases were reported in Knox and Cedar counties, which remain at 2 and 0 positive tests, respectively.
In area South Dakota counties, the number of positive tests, negative tests and recovered cases were as follows (total ever hospitalized in parentheses):
• Bon Homme County — 4 positive tests/95 negative tests/4 recovered cases (1)
• Charles Mix — 4/57/4 (3)
• Clay — 5/111/4 (0)
• Douglas — 0/23/0 (0)
• Hutchinson — 2/82/2 (0)
• Turner — 13/127/5 (1)
• Union — 11/114/5 (1)
• Yankton — 25/382/21 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.