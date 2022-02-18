The Mead Cultural Education Center Is Hosting Four Nights Of Trivia In March.
The schedule includes:
• March 4 — Lewis & Clark History;
• March 11 — South Dakota History;
• March 18 — Yankton History; and
• March 25 — Modern History.
Prizes will be awarded to the top team at the end of the four nights.
There is a small registration fee per person; Mead members play for free. Teams of 4-5 can register by contacting Rob Marlow 605-665-3898 ext. 204, by emailing programs@meadbuilding.org. or teams can register on the night of the event. It is recommended that teams register prior to the event.
The event will be held in the Mead Building at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the competition set to begin at 7 p.m. each night.
