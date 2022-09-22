BROOKINGS — Weather in Lakota, translated, Anpetu Tokheca Lakhotiya, is now provided on the website of South Dakota State University’s Mesonet, the state’s weather network. Lakota is one of three dialects of Oceti Sakowin, the state’s official indigenous language.

“Since the language of the O’ceti Sakowin became the state’s official indigenous language three years ago this month, the Mesonet has been looking for a way to make this happen,” said Nathan Edwards, SDSU Mesonet Operations Manager.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.