LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen has declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, along with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Nebraska Children & Families Foundation (NCFF).
During April, Pillen and stakeholders will use the month to focus on prevention and encourage all Nebraskans to get involved in their communities and highlight the need to support families and prevent child abuse.
“When we invest in children and families, we are investing in our communities. Statistics show that children who grow up with nurturing relationships and supportive communities are more academically successful and able to thrive,” said Pillen.
“The Department stands ready to assist vulnerable families. Asking for help is a sign of strength and protection,” said CEO Dannette R. Smith. “For families that need prevention services, please visit BringUpNebraska.org.”
In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America started using blue pinwheels to signify a vision where all children can grow up in supportive families and communities. Blue pinwheels are a reminder of the role we all play in children’s lives and that we all need a circle of support.
Small actions can make a big difference in a child's and parent’s life. Anyone can help families and communities thrive by recognizing and incorporating some of these action items:
• Find ways to support your local community collaborative and encourage others to do the same.
• Spread the word to people who may be feeling overwhelmed that they can reach out to their local collaborative to get connected to resources and support to meet their goals.
• Encourage sharing stories about how they take small but impactful steps to support children and families in their communities.
• Follow NCFF and DHHS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and share our posts widely—and encourage your friends and family to do the same. Use the hashtags #BringUpNebraska and #CAPMonth to let them know you're committed to helping children, families and entire communities to thrive.
For families that need preventative services or are looking to get involved in Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit BringUpNebraska.org or call or text 402-226-5842 OR 308-280-8383 to connect with the community collaborative in your area. Bring Up Nebraska is a statewide partnership that focuses on community-based prevention efforts.
