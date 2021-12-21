The Yankton Community Library will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25. It will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26, at 1 p.m.
Don’t forget to join them on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 3:45 p.m. for LEGO Club; Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 3:45 p.m. for a Craft Buffet for elementary-aged children; and Thursday, Dec. 30, at 1:30 p.m. for an After-School Movie and at 3:45 p.m. for Teen Board Games.
The library will also be closing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, and will be closed all day Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. It will reopen on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
