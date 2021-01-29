Tuning In The Memories

Thanks to the many donations of treasured old radios from listeners, an idea for decorating a radio station is being fine tuned into a radio museum for the community.
“It’s decorating, but it’s also going to be a museum within our facility and within our offices,” Carolyn Becker, co-owner of regional radio broadcasting group Riverfront Broadcasting, told the Press & Dakotan. “Since we have the space, what better décor for a radio station than radios of the past 100 years?”
Last year, Riverfront Broadcasting moved its offices from downtown Yankton to its current location farther north on Broadway Avenue.
“We had the new building and the space, so ‘How can we decorate?’” she said.
General Manager Curt Dykstra suggested decking out the station with old radios, an idea that Carolyn and Doyle Becker, her husband and co-owner of Riverfront Broadcasting, decided to pursue.
“So we ran some ads, ‘If you have an old radio, we’d like to put them around the building and showcase them, showing the history of radio,’” Carolyn said. “The response we got from people bringing in their old radios was really exciting, and so they just kind of kept coming in.”
Commercial radio celebrated its first 100 years last November, and some of the donated radios date back to the early 1920s.
The group has collected about 130 radios so far.
“A lot of people said, ‘This was my folks’ radio,’ or ‘We had this growing up,’ or ‘I got this for my 18th birthday.’ They hung on to them,” Dykstra said. “There might have been some sentimental attachments to the radios, and I think people liked the fact that we’re preserving them for people to look at, as opposed to their going into landfill.”
The largest single donation came from Priscella and her late husband Frank Mazourek of Yankton, who collected old radios to fix up.
“She called and said. ‘Hey, I have some radios, would you have an interest in seeing them?’” Dykstra said. “I went over and looked, and she probably had 70-80 radios down in her basement, collected over the years, that he had been redoing.”
Each radio was catalogued and many had corresponding notes with year, make and model, as well as details on functionality and any work Frank had put into them.
Sadly, Frank died in 2000 before he could accomplish his goal, but Priscella appreciated the idea of the radios being on display for the public, and donated them to Riverfront Broadcasting, Dykstra said.
“We’re going to create a Frank and Priscella Mazourek display once we get it all put together,” Dykstra added.
Displays include field radios, crystal radios, kit radios, tiny radios and radios built in to large — sometimes ornate — cabinets, as well as old microphones and speakers.
“We just started collecting them, but we’re going to go back and try to do more details on them,” Dykstra said.
As the group looked at displaying some radios by decade, they noticed that radios from the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s were missing.
“I know they’re not as much to look at, but we’re still looking for some of those types of radios to fill in those decades,” Carolyn said.
Once the radios are on display, the museum will be open to the public and free of charge, she said.
As part of the salute to radio, Riverfront Broadcasting will also host a South Dakota Broadcasters Association kiosk at their facility, said Carolyn, who currently chairs that organization.
“They talked about starting kind of a ‘Hall of Fame’ a long, long time ago,” she said. “Then, the idea came up that in this day and age, you don’t need something that’s physical, so, ‘What if we can load all the information, and then find a place to situate a kiosk that people can go and access the information?’”
The Beckers approached the broadcasters association in November to see about placing a South Dakota Broadcasters Association radio/TV kiosk in with the radio museum.
“It will focus on the history of radio and TV,” Carolyn said. “It has a ton of information, and people who come in could see that.”
What started as a modest idea grew when the community really came forward, she said.
“It’s a community thing,” she said. “It’s all part of the community and there’s not going to be a charge to come in and look at any of it.”
———
For more information or to donate a radio call Riverfront Broadcasting at 605-260-8939.
