On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Boys & Girls Club of Yankton will be participating in Day of Giving, put on by South Dakota Gives.
Leading up to Nov. 30, the club will be posting staff memories, board appreciation and different videos of its members talking about why you should support the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton.
On Day of Giving, the club has a goal of raising $1,250 and will be holding a competition between its board members and staff to see who can raise the most money to support youth club members and programs. Club members will also be competing in a Coin War as part of the Day of Giving event. Members can bring in change to compete between age groups and see who can raise the most money now through Monday, Nov. 29. The winning age group will get to choose a local non-profit to donate their earnings to.
Donations can be made online at givebutter.com/YanktonDayOfGiving or you can text “yankton” to 605-692-3333. Any donation of $100 or more will receive two handmade hot cocoa bombs decorated by teen club members and a limited-edition Day of Giving button. All incentive prizes will be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.