A century of hats worn by women who lived in the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home will be modeled and talked about by Linda Stephenson who is portraying Alice Bullfinch Cramer, Kathy Brown as Esther Weller Kenyon, Leola Felton as Ada Clark Weller Clark and Vicki Geiser as Jean Kenyon Lovelace on Sunday, April 10, at 509 Pine in Yankton from 2-4 p.m.
“Come dressed to the nines or as casual as can be,” Events Coordinator Veronica Trezona said. “Wear a hat of your own, if you would like. This will be a fun and delicious event!”
No tickets are required for this event. Come anytime between 2-4 p.m. Sunday. A free-will donation will be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.