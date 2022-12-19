LINCOLN, Neb. — December brings an abundance of festivals and celebrations. These celebrations don’t have to be stressful; some creativity and self-care can help both mentally and physically.
Celebrations should be held responsibly as holidays bring families together. Various vaccines are available to ensure households of all ages are safe physically. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests staying up to date on vaccinations to protect both yourself and others who are not able to be vaccinated.
As people start to travel and gather for the holidays, it’s vitally important that they protect themselves and others from all respiratory viruses. Dr. Gary Anthone, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Public Health, suggests that people be aware of prevalent viruses to help make an informed decision about what steps to take. Everyone ages 5 years and older should get a flu shot and any other boosters, which can be given at the same time by any healthcare provider. Anthone stresses that vaccinations and treatments are the best protection against serious illness from COVID-19. Currently 80.2% of Nebraska residents 5-years-of-age or older are fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines.
Meanwhile, cold and flu season is off to an earlier start than usual, with other respiratory viruses on the rise, especially among children.
If you need help or to talk to someone, reach out, as help is available.
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: dial or text 988
• Your faith-based leader, your healthcare professional, or student health center on campus.
• Nebraska Family Helpline — Any question, any time. (888) 866-8660
• Rural Response Hotline, (800) 464-0258
• National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522
• National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453
• National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
