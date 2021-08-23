“The Great Outdoors” is this year’s theme for the third annual Lighted Boat Parade at the Lewis and Clark SRA/Weigand Marina, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 5, beginning at 8 p.m. The L&C SRA is located just northwest of Crofton on Lewis and Clark Lake.
Boaters are asked to decorate their boats sticking to this year’s theme for a fun-filled family evening.
In keeping with the 100-year birthday celebration of Nebraska state parks, organizers of the parade are hoping to get 100 boats for 100 years of Nebraska state parks.
If you don’t have a boat to enter, bring your lawn chairs and blankets and watch from the shoreline.
Boats will be judged on originality and on the creative use of decorations depicting the parade theme.
Boats are judged in four categories with scores ranging from 1-5 for each category including: Lighting, Music, Special Effects and Originality.
There will be two divisions — DIVISION ONE: Weigand Marina Slip Holders. DIVISION TWO: Non-Slip holders/General Public.
Prizes will be award for first, second and third in both divisions.
Questions and registrations as well as instructions are available by stopping at the Lewis and Clark SRA Park Headquarters or calling at 402- 388-4169.
