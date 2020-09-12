Yankton County recorded another 13 COVID-19 infections in Saturday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health, the second straight day the county has seen a doubled-digit increase in infections.
Meanwhile, South Dakota recorded six new deaths Saturday, its biggest one-day increase since July 10. There were two deaths in Minnehaha County, as well as deaths reported in Custer, Grant, Meade and Oglala Lakota counties. The state’s death toll rose to 183.
The state also reached its all-time high in current hospitalizations with 109, an increase of 11 from Friday.
Yankton County, which recorded 12 new cases Friday, matched its one-day high in new infections. The county also recorded 13 new cases Aug. 29 and Aug. 31. It has added 35 new infections in the last seven days.
The county also recorded seven new recoveries (232 overall). There are 53 active cases.
Yankton County wasn’t alone in the area in terms of seeing big spikes in infections Saturday.
Union County reported its biggest one-day increase to date with 16 new positive tests. There were four new recoveries (266). There are 47 active cases.
Clay County’s surge continued with nine new cases, bringing its total to 499. Fifteen new recoveries were reported (412). The number of active cases dropped by six to 83.
Cedar County in Nebraska saw its biggest one-day increase in new cases with eight positive tests recorded, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) update late Friday. The county has 71 cases to date.
Neighboring Knox County added three new cases, lifting its total to 89.
Bon Homme (63 total cases/14 active cases), Douglas (42/13) and Dixon (74 total cases) counties each reported two new infections.
Both Hutchinson (61 total cases/15 active cases) and Turner (105/18) reported one new infection.
Meanwhile, Mount Marty University reported no change on its online portal late Friday. The school remains at six active cases.
Other South Dakota statistics from Saturday included:
• Total Cases — 16,437 (+320);
• Active Cases — 2,515 (0 change);
• Recoveries — 13,758 (+334);
• Hospitalizations — 1,152 ever hospitalized (+14);
• Testing — 219,227 total tests (+2,805); 162,609 ever tested (+1,646).
In Nebraska, 468 new infections and four new deaths were reported by the DHHS late Friday. The state has recorded 28 deaths in the past three days.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 37,841 (+468);
• Active Cases — 8,591 (+161);
• Recoveries — 28,816 (+303);
• Hospitalizations — 2,131 ever hospitalized (+13); 166 currently hospitalized (-12);
• Testing — 397,904 (+3,562).
