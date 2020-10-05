EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of profiles on the candidates for Yankton County Commission. Early voting is on now; Election Day is Nov. 3
———
NAME: Bill Conkling
FAMILY: Sister: Susan Lippert, Brother-in-law: Lon Lippert, Niece: Johanna, Nephew: Hunter
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: BA in Education from USD, small business owner, taught/coached in Yankton School District for 10 years
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: Conkling For The County (Facebook)
———
• Why are you running?
I’m running for County Commission because I believe we need a change in direction and leaders willing to stand up and make difficult decisions. I am a lifelong Yankton resident and believe my values are the same as most citizens here.
• What are the priorities when it comes to recovery from 2019’s flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic?
The county needs to resolve the road and bridge issue, then find a way to get ahead of future issues so we are working on preventative maintenance instead of major repairs. As for the COVID-19 pandemic, the county needs to be a source for individuals and businesses. We can’t provide financial relief, but we can do as much as we can to find resources that do, whether it be state, federal or private.
• In the wake of secession threats from a number of county residents to secede a number of townships from Yankton County due to a perception their needs are being ignored, commissioners and candidates alike have said a better job needs to be done of representing all the people of Yankton County. What does this representation look like?
The Commission has to give equal priority to all citizens. It needs to listen to all citizens, evaluate all townships in the same way, and address concerns equally. If more money is being spent in one area over another then there has to be a legitimate, justifiable reason.
• What are the next steps the county needs to take on solving its zoning issues?
The Commission needs to take the best interest of the county and all citizens into account when reviewing zoning issues. Unfortunately, some commissioners place special interests and outside interests ahead of the county’s interests. We need to look at what is fair and what will provide the best future for the entire county.
• Additional thoughts?
CAFOs are being promoted as a great economic boon for Yankton County. I disagree with this idea completely. In addition to the major health and environmental concerns, there is concern regarding the added cost to the county as a result of CAFOs. The major increase in the amount of large trucks travelling through the county on a regular basis will have a major effect on our already stressed roads and bridges. Since these facilities won’t generate enough revenue for the county to equal the amount of wear and tear, the cost will eventually fall on to the taxpayers. CAFOs benefit a small group of people along with foreign businesses. I encourage you to go to my Facebook page and see my views on different issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.