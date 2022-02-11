During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission is set to hold first readings on changes to the consumption ordinance and the special events “no parking” ordinance.
The board will also discuss a police K-9 surplus/adoption agreement, a change order for the Huether Family Aquatics Center, Summit Activities Center rate changes and various equipment purchases.
The City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.