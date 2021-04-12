Freeman And Marion Schools Weigh Their Futures

FREEMAN — To merge or not to merge?
For the Freeman and Marion school districts, a proposed sports co-op brings questions on whether it intends to bring consolidation.
The two school boards, along with the Freeman Academy school board, met Thursday in Freeman to discuss whether to join together in five sports under a three-year agreement starting this fall.
The motion failed, with Marion and Freeman Academy approving it unanimouslty but the Freeman board rejecting it 3-2. Freeman board members Slade Ammann and Corey Gall voted yes, while Cody Fransen, Mark Miller and Kyle Weier voted no.
While the proposal has stalled for now, the three schools said they would further discuss forming a co-op in the same five sports starting in 2022.
During Thursday’s meeting, audience members asked whether the co-op was strictly for building up sports programs or as the first step toward a merger of the neighboring Freeman and Marion districts. As a private school, Freeman Academy wouldn’t be part of a public school consolidation but could co-op with the newly-merged school district.
During the time reserved for public comment, Freeman Courier publisher Jeremy Waltner noted the Marion board had expressed interest in talks beyond sports to include consolidation.
“My question is: If the vote tonight (on a sports co-op) is a no, what is you short term and longer term plan going forward?” Waltner asked the Marion school board.
One Marion board member, who wasn’t identified, acknowledged his school district has held merger talks with Freeman and other schools.
“(Consolidation) hasn’t been at the forefront of our minds right now, but it may need to be addressed in the future,” he said.
The Marion district has enjoyed “an awesome” relationship with Freeman — notably, the Rebels wrestling co-op — and wants to pursue additional avenues, the board member said.
But if the new three-school co-op didn’t happen, the Marion district was prepared to move forward, the board member said.
“When things don’t go your way, then you have to struggle on,” he said.
A Freeman board member said, based on talks with school patrons, his district was focusing on a cooperative. The sports discussion seems a more fitting scenario, with the ability to discuss consolidation after completing the three-year cooperative, he added.
“It’s a very positive step forward tonight,” he said, referring to the dialogue. “We’re here tonight talking sports, but talking consolidation would seem too much to bite off all at once.”
As part of the evening’s discussion, Tom Oster of Dakota Educational Consulting explained the consolidation process and the usual timeline. He also fielded questions from the boards and audience members.
Oster formerly served as an Avon superintendent and later as the South Dakota secretary of education. He currently works with districts across the state, including the Yankton region, not only on mergers but also for hiring school administrators.
Consolidation isn’t an overnight process, Oster said. The Marion and Freeman boards could pursue a cooperative and a consolidation at the same time.
Oster responded to two common misconceptions: school boards can push through consolidation, and the process can be done at a single meeting.
“The (South Dakota) Department of Education process, from start to finish, is about a two-year process,” he said. “There is a lot of work that has to be done.”
First, the school boards from each participating district would work together to form a consolidation plan that covers a wide range of information about the proposed new district. The information would include things like district boundaries, valuation, transportation, number and make-up of school board members and other details.
The finalized plan would then be submitted to the South Dakota Department of Education for review. If the plan received approval, it returns to the school districts. An election is held, with the proposed consolidation requiring a majority vote in each of the original school districts.
If the proposal fails in any of the school districts, the entire plan fails and the process ends at that point, Oster said. If the voters approve the consolidation, it sets forth another round of actions.
The merged district represents a totally new creation, Oster said. Besides a new tax base and boundaries, the new district would include the creation of a new school board and staff. The former boards and staff are dissolved, along with the former schools’ outside agreements such as sports co-operatives.
Neighboring schools across South Dakota have used sports cooperatives as a way of forming partnerships and testing out how well those districts and communities might work together on a permanent basis, Oster said.
“Examples of school districts starting with a cooperative that led to consolidation are Viborg-Hurley and Irene-Wakonda,” he said.
Freeman board member Corey Gall said mergers aren’t simple math of just adding together the number of students from the former schools to determine the enrollment of the new school.
Under any consolidation, families tend to leave and enter the new district for different reasons, Gall said. Freeman and any other schools need to be prepared for those dynamics.
THE PUBLIC SPEAKS OUT
The time allotted for open comments brought opinions from across the spectrum. While some audience members identified themselves, others didn’t.
An unidentified man, apparently from the Freeman Public district, spoke for moving forward with merging the two districts.
“As a taxpayer and as a parent, I have some concerns. Originally when the co-op was discussed, it was an avenue to consolidation. Now, consolidation seems to have taken a back seat,” he said. “… The benefit to Freeman Public would be to consolidate to share costs, resources and bring (academic) programs back. A sports co-op really does nothing for that. In that scenario, we’re asking the public and board to make a decision based on emotion.”
Another man, who didn’t identify himself, called for putting the brakes on the discussion of a co-operative itself. Freeman Public patrons need more information and discussion before making any decisions involving other school districts, he said.
“It feels like we’re still kicking the tires at this meeting,” he said. “I feel this co-op is being shoved down my throat during the past two months. I know a lot of Freeman Public (patrons) who feel there has been a lack of transparency from our administration to the patrons, information wise.”
Freeman Superintendent Kevin Kunz disagreed, saying his school board had held a number of open conversations about co-oping with other schools.”
During the public comment, an unidentified man spoke about his conversations with other residents — he didn’t identify which community — who noted the schools’ combined enrollment would place the co-op in Class A, comprised of mid-sized schools, compared to the current home of Class B for the smallest schools.
The man expressed concern about separating the co-op and consolidation discussions into separate parts.
“We may not be looking at consolidation for seven to nine years,” he said. “If that’s the case, why would we jump to Class A without fixing our financial needs at this time?”
Freeman resident Joyce Hofer said she was proud of her hometown and school district. However, she believes joining efforts with other schools, at least in some areas, would bring benefits and needs to be pursued now.
“This discussion has gone on for 10-plus years. It’s time that it comes to an end. Marion has wanted to co-op with us, Menno has wanted to co-op with us. We said ‘no’ a long time ago,” she said.
“We’ve got the best of both worlds, with Menno on one side, Marion on the other and Freeman Academy across town. And we say ‘no.’ I don’t want to belittle the classroom or the school, but there is something to be said about a student participating in sports. If you don’t have sports, you don’t have a school. And if you don’t have a school, you don’t have a town.”
Hofer called for action yet that evening.
Freeman resident Dan Graber asked the audience to take the long-range view in making decisions. He noted the three schools’ enrollments have declined over the years and show no signs of growing back to previous levels.
Many school districts are facing similar decisions, Graber said.
“The writing is on the wall. There are towns across South Dakota and the Midwest that are getting smaller. Also, South Dakota has been behind in moving toward consolidation and toward more sports cooperatives,” he said.
In the end, Oster said the focus needs to remain on one thing.
“Is this the right thing to do for your kids?” he asked.
