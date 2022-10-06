PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) reminds the public that political campaign and ballot-issue signs cannot be placed on state highway rights-of-way.
“Election signs are showing up along the state’s roadways,” says Craig Smith, Director of Operations. “Illegal signs create a safety hazard and may distract motorists from seeing important regulatory or directional signing.”
