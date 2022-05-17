The Yankton Volunteer Fire Department has a new incoming chief.
According to a Facebook post on the City of Yankton’s Municipal Government Facebook page — subsequently shared by the Yankton Fire Department page — Tim Linke has been selected to serve as fire chief starting in late June.
Linke currently serves as a battalion chief in Lincoln, Nebraska.
For more, see Wednesday’s Press & Dakotan.
