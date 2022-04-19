100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 20, 1922
• J.J. Gleich has registered the name of his country home with the clerk of courts of Yankton County, adopting the name of “Lakeport Farm.”
• Three hundred more sandbags were sunk around the box of Pier 7 of the Meridian Highway bridge this morning, making about 675 already sunk. This is being done as a precaution against any further movement of the box.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 20, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 20, 1972
• Kenroy Janzen, city engineer and director of municipal services here, has submitted his resignation effective May 31, it is announced by City Manager Rufus Nye. Janzen will move to Aberdeen to become manager-engineer of the South Dakota office of the Clark Engineering Co. Janzen came to Yankton in November 1969 from Sioux City, Iowa.
• Brownie Girl Scouts in Yankton will observe “Keep America Beautiful Day” by cleaning and sweeping four square blocks in downtown Yankton Saturday, April 29. The Chamber extends praise for this organization for this community clean-up project.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, April 20, 1997
• No paper
