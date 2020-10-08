Split On The Stimulus

PIERRE — District 18 lawmakers are divided on the South Dakota Legislature’s resolution giving Gov. Kristi Noem final authority over nearly $1.4 billion in federal COVID-19 funds.
During Monday’s special session, the Legislature made recommendations on the stimulus funds. However, Noem will make decisions on the actual spending of the money. The final vote on the non-binding continuing resolution fell along mostly party lines.
The governor called the one-day special session because federal funds, including $1.25 billion from the CARES Act, must be spent by Dec. 30. Barring a congressional extension, the state cannot carry over the stimulus funds and allocate them during 2021.
The Senate passed the concurrent resolution 25-7 with three members excused. District 18 Sen. Craig Kennedy (D-Yankton) voted against it. He told the Press & Dakotan on Thursday night he didn’t have any additional comments on the special session or the resolution.
The House passed the resolution 57-13, with the two District 18 members split in their votes. Rep. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) favored it, while Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) opposed it.
Early in the day, the three District 18 lawmakers voted in favor of an appropriations bill amending the budget. In that way, the state could legally spend the additional federal dollars.
However, Cwach said he opposed Monday’s concurrent resolution because it doesn’t meet the state’s needs for detecting the coronavirus.
“I voted against the concurrent resolution largely because the state has failed — and continues to fail — to address the pandemic through increasing testing and contact tracing,” he said.
“The top priority of state government should be the expansion of testing, with an emphasis on rapid testing and the development a strong contact tracing program. We are not going to get the virus under control until we find it.”
In addition, Cwach said he was bothered that the concurrent resolution was non-binding.
“This means that none of it actually has the force of law and may never happen. I’m uncomfortable with a promise that is not enforceable,” he said. “In reality, what we did (Monday) was give Governor Noem unchecked authority to spend this money as she desires.”
Cwach described his opposition more as wanting a balanced appropriations process than anything personal against Noem.
“I have great respect for Governor Noem,” he said. “But I am uncomfortable giving any person a $1.4 billion blank check when the normal process takes three-plus months, 105 elected representatives, one governor and thousands of South Dakotans’ input to craft an appropriations bill.”
Hunhoff held a different perspective, noting the process that went into drafting the recommendations for the governor.
She served on the Joint Committee on Appropriations (JCA). In addition, a number of legislative committees conducted research and sought public comment on COVID needs.
“The JCA and the Legislature policy committees spent long hours on listening and collecting input for the use of COVID dollars,” she said.
The committees were forced to examine the allocation of dollars and determine what met federal guidelines, Hunhoff said.
“The intent of the process was to conclude on recommendations to the governor that covered many of the needs that surfaced and could be funded under COVID (program regulations),” she said. “Some the areas that received public support could not meet the guidance requirements for use under COVID.”
The recommendations supported many aspects covered by the policy committees’ input, Hunhoff said. Even with broad input, the final amounts in the continuing resolution weren’t going to meet all requests, she added.
“Like the general (appropriations) bill, not everyone’s ‘ask’ can be funded,” she said.
Hunhoff thought the final product was a good one.
“The process was bipartisan. The greatest use of the grants to meet the greatest needs was a priority,” she said. “Small business, new start-ups, not-for-profits, education, health care, community providers and tourism were recommended for grant dollars.”
Besides his opposition to the resolution, Cwach criticized what he sees as the state’s continuing lack of a response dating back to South Dakota’s first recorded COVID cases in March.
“After seven months, an injection of $1.396 billion of federal money and a legislative special session, South Dakota still does not have an adequate plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
In recent days, South Dakota has seen a spike of cases that continues to set records, Cwach said.
“South Dakota currently has the second-highest number of cases per capita behind only North Dakota,” he said. “Yet, the non-binding concurrent resolution that passed the Legislature (during the special session), which largely aims to give grants to poorly-defined entities, does not provide a path forward to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota.”
Cwach also criticized what he termed the state’s inadequate job of tracking and reporting test results.
“It’s not good government when the Department of Health still produces weekly reporting errors seven months after the initial outbreak of the virus in New York and Seattle,” he said. “It’s not good government when the Department of Health takes over two weeks to notify someone that they have been exposed to someone with COVID.”
Expanded testing would solve numerous situations across South Dakota for families, educators, and small businesses, Cwach said.
“Families could see their loved ones in nursing homes again,” the lawmaker said. “Otherwise-healthy students exposed to COVID would not have to quarantine away from school.”
South Dakota is entering a critical time period, Cwach said.
“The next three months are going to define the start of 2021,” he said. “Before we get to the New Year, we should work to drastically reduce COVID case numbers and provide our communities, schools and business with an opportunity to start over, not with a one-time government handout to anyone having a bad year, but with a firm, fair shake. The concurrent resolution does not do this.”
Among area legislators, the following were the votes on the resolution:
• District 16: Sen. Jim Bolin (R-Canton) and Reps. Dave Anderson (R-Hudson) and Kevin Jensen (R-Canton), all yes.
• District 17: Sen. Art Rusch (R-Vermillion), yes; Reps. Ray Ring (D-Vermillion) no and Nancy Rasmussen (R-Hurley) yes
• District 19: Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) and Reps. Kent Peterson (R-Salem) and Marty Overweg (R-New Holland), all yes;
• District 21: Sen. Rocky Blare (R-Ideal) and Reps. Lee Qualm (R-Platte) and Caleb Finck (R-Tripp), all yes.
In addition, all of the area legislators voted for amending the budget.
