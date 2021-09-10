Explorers Credit Union (Explorers CU) has announced that the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) has approved a field of membership expansion for the Yankton-based financial institution.
Explorers CU is now able to serve those who live, work, worship, volunteer or attend school in 30 counties in southeastern South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska as well as the immediate family of existing members.
The current membership expansion follows major milestones last year for the financial institution including a branch opening in Tea and a name change from Services Center Federal Credit Union to Explorers CU.
This latest update will allow members from seven additional counties in South Dakota (Minnehaha, McCook, Hanson, Davison, Aurora, Charles Mix and Union) and five additional counties in Nebraska (Dixon, Dakota, Thurston, Cuming and Boyd). Individuals from these counties may immediately apply for membership and be served by the credit union. For more information, visit ExplorersCU.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.