YMS Fire, Water Damage Not As Bad As First Feared

Fire and water damage at Yankton Middle School in the wake of a blaze last Thursday (YMS) isn’t as bad as it first seemed, the Yankton School Board heard at its meeting Monday.
YMS Principal Heather Olson gave the school board an update on remediation efforts at YMS in the wake of a small fire on the second floor. Firefighters were summoned to the school early Thursday afternoon after smoke was detected.
They quickly found the source of the fire in “a pile of rubbish” in the corner of a second-floor room. It’s believed that a six-pack-sized electric soda cooler may have caused the fire, the Press & Dakotan reported.
Fire officials reported light smoke damage but said the school suffered extensive water damage from three different sprinklers set off by the heat of the fire. Also, water from sprinklers dripped down through the second floor to the first, causing ceiling damage in first-floor classrooms and offices on the west side of the building.
School administrators moved quickly, allowing remediation services by INTEK of Yankton to move in on site the same day, Olson told the school board.
“INTEK started putting in ceiling tiles Monday,” Olson said. “They have to get all of that stuff done before they can start on the floors and get everything cleaned up.”
Electricians went through the facility and began repair work, and teachers most affected by the fire and flooding began compiling an inventory of items lost and damaged, she said.
“Now, it’s just waiting for (INTEK) to get done. After that, we can bring in the teachers to help clean and some other volunteers,” Olson said. “That will be hopefully Wednesday and, if not, Thursday.”
Monday afternoon, remediators fogged the interior of the facility with a disinfectant/deodorant to help mask any smoke odor, Rob Taylor, Yankton School District (YSD) Buildings and Grounds manager, told the school board.
“That takes about four to eight hours to dissipate, so (Tuesday), staff and (INTEK) staff will be fine to go back in and continue getting things cleaned up,” he said.
Yankton School Board Vice President Terry Crandall asked about any damage sustained to the school’s technology.
“We are in a really good spot,” Olson said. “We’re letting one Promethean Board air out but everything else was positioned greatly.”
The rooms underneath the science rooms were already being cleared out so the floors could be done, so there was minimal damage there, too, she said.
“Everything kind of happened in the way it should have,” Olson said. “It looks worse than what it is. If you really go around, a lot of it is just the tiles that look kind of bad, but I’m very optimistic.”
Though everything should be set for YMS orientation on Aug. 16-17, school personnel are taking it day by day and staying out of the workers’ way until the facility is ready, she noted.
“So, just a little bit of patience and we’ll get in there,” Olson said. “You know, ‘Life gives you lemons, you just make some lemonade.’ We’re good.”
Also Monday, the new YSD website was unveiled. To have a peek, visit https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/.
In other business Monday, the school board:
• heard from Yankton High School (YHS) Vice Principal Zachary Campbell on class schedule pick-up (seniors: Wednesday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and sophomores and juniors: Thursday during those hours), and freshman orientation time (Tuesday at 6 p.m.). Also, all fall sports at YHS have begun, except for cross country and volleyball, which commence Thursday. The YSD Fall Sports Kickoff Banquet is set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15;
• received an update from Stewart Elementary School Principal Cody Lukkes on an all-day Responsive Classroom training given to teachers in May. The training focused on modifying student behaviors in the classroom and different ways to work with students. As a result of the training, educators are creating a “Calm Down Spot” at the school. The spot will feature a wobble seat and fidgets and will not be used as a punishment;
• heard an overview from a representative of Think3D Solutions on upcoming services to be provided to YSD staff in the areas of workplace culture, leadership, communications, engagement, personal and professional development, goal setting and accountability;
• approved a vehicle-use agreement with the National Field Archery Association to provide some bussing for the upcoming 2022 World Archery Competition in Yankton in October;
• approved the school board electronic communications policy, the updated Return to School Plan and the school district’s American Rescue Plan.
• after convening in executive session, approved a motion to authorize the superintendent, the business manager and the school attorney to negotiate land acquisition options for a future early childhood facility, subject to school board final approval.
