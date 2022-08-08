YMS Fire, Water Damage Not As Bad As First Feared
Cleanup crews continued remediation work at Yankton Middle School Monday after last week’s fire left smoke and water damage in classrooms and offices on both levels of the building’s west side.

Fire and water damage at Yankton Middle School in the wake of a blaze last Thursday (YMS) isn’t as bad as it first seemed, the Yankton School Board heard at its meeting Monday.

YMS Principal Heather Olson gave the school board an update on remediation efforts at YMS in the wake of a small fire on the second floor. Firefighters were summoned to the school early Thursday afternoon after smoke was detected.

