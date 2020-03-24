Regents: SD Public Colleges Going Online For Rest Of Semester

VERMILLION — With the spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota, the state’s six public colleges — including the University of South Dakota Vermillion — will provide only online instruction for the rest of the semester.
The South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) made the announcement Tuesday in a news release. The order also covers the two state-run special schools — the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the South Dakota School for the Deaf.
In a separate news release, USD President Sheila Gestring said the regents took the action in response to Gov. Kristi Noem’s Executive Order 2020-04 and amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Tuesday, South Dakota had 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The SDBOR has determined all South Dakota public universities will transition spring classes online for the duration of the semester. Face-to-face instruction will not resume on any of the campuses. The spring semester is scheduled to end May 8.
“This decision was not made lightly and was determined based on the recommendations of public health authorities and with the health and safety of the entire Coyote family and community in mind,” Gestring said.
“We know that this is not the semester our students anticipated. We share their disappointment in the lost opportunity to learn together, to celebrate together and to be together. However, we are incredibly proud of the selfless way our Coyote community has rallied together to make the best of an unpredictable situation."
Because state officials anticipate an increase in COVID-19 infections, presidents at all South Dakota public university campuses postponed the spring commencement ceremonies which bring together thousands of people from long distances.
At the present time, the federal recommendation calls for maintaining at least six feet of distance between individuals and gatherings of no more than 10 people at one time.
Besides USD, the South Dakota public colleges include South Dakota State University in Brookings, Dakota State University in Madison, Northern State University in Aberdeen, the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City and Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
No tuition or fees will be adjusted unless a student withdraws completely from the university on or before March 28, or the institution is unable to deliver a course online.
Students may qualify for credits to their accounts in the following areas:
• 50% housing credit, except for those students approved for emergency housing at the close of the extended spring break;
• Pro-rated credit for meal plans not utilized and full credit on unused flex dollars;
• Pro-rated credit for parking permits equal to 50% of the spring semester.
Refunds, if applicable, are expected to be issued by the end of April. Students eligible for a refund will be contacted by the Business Office.
Between March 25 and April 8, USD will work with students in residence halls to facilitate a move-out process that allows for appropriate physical distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Students may set up appointments to move out seven days a week, with hours ranging from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
USD is urging all students to continue practicing social distancing to the greatest extent possible to curb the community spread of COVID-19, Gestring said.
Gestring encouraged the USD community to remain strong during these uncertain times. She spoke with anticipation about returning to normal operations and the return of students, faculty and staff in the future.
“We are looking forward to seeing our students back on campus next fall,” she said.
To learn more about USD’s response to COVID-19, visit usd.edu/COVID19. Students with questions or concerns may email president@usd.edu.
