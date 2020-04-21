TRIPP — A collision between a truck and an Amish buggy Tuesday night has resulted in minor injuries to all parties, according to authorities.
No fatalities were reported in the incident.
The collision occurred on South Dakota Highway 37, just north of the intersection with U.S. Highway 18 near Tripp, according to the Hutchinson County sheriff’s department.
Both vehicles were traveling north at the time of the accident. The truck was hauling turkeys, while the Amish buggy was carrying passengers who live near Tripp.
The deputy sheriff was still on the scene but said, as of this writing, it appears the horse became spooked by the truck.
Three people were taken to a hospital, but it appears any injuries were minor, according to the deputy.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the scene and will compile the report, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan.
No names or other information were immediately available.
