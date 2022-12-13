HURON — The CIS Project Yankton County Rangeland Improvement Project will soon be underway in Yankton County, serving the community and improving land quality.
This five-year project is one of 11 selected in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 and is federally funded through the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentive Program, (EQIP) through the 2018 Farm Bill.
The purpose of this project is to assist landowners to implement better grazing management by completing rotational/prescribed grazing and controlling and managing unwanted, invasive species. Farmers, ranchers and landowners within the project areas are eligible to apply for financial assistance. The batching date deadline for applications is Jan. 6, 2023.
The NRCSs’ conservation specialists and partners are coordinating these projects throughout the state. Through collectively focusing expertise and resources on the highest priority resource concerns in the highest priority areas, CIS (Conservation Implementation Strategy) projects can yield the most impressive returns. Collaborative funding and support from other agencies and groups create a coordinated community effort and focus on mutual issues of concern.
The Yankton County Rangeland Improvement Project has partnered with the Yankton County Conservation District to promote conservation practices on rangeland which will include prescribed grazing, cross-fencing, livestock pipeline, watering facility, heavy use area protection, brush management (cedar control), prescribed burning, and wells. Over $250,000 have been awarded for rangeland conservation in Yankton County through this program. Project sponsors identified rangeland health and invasive species (cedar invasion) as resource concerns and developed this CIS project to address the situation.
“Improving rangeland and involving producers at the local level supports long-term rangeland sustainability,” says Dan Mehlhaf, NRCS District Conservationist in Yankton.
To apply to be a part of this project, find and contact the Yankton NRCS Service Center at USDA — NRCS 2914 N, Broadway Ave, Yankton, or contact Mehlhaf at 605-665-2662.
