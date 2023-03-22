Attention Greater Yankton non-profit organizations: United Way of Greater Yankton’s first round of 2023 Venture Grant funds are available and accepting applications until May 1.
United Way (UW) Venture Grants offer local health and human service organizations an opportunity to seek one-time funds for innovative solutions to our community’s most pressing needs. The availability of funds for innovation enables UW and our partners to stay proactive within the community.
There are three types of UW Venture Grants:
• Seed Money — intended to provide short-term support for start-up of new or untried programs, or research and/or development.
• Delivery Enhancement — intended to enhance the capacity of existing organizations or program delivery systems. Can help foster improved coordination, staff training, or help organizations develop or improve direct service or administrative mechanisms.
• Mental Health Initiatives — intended to provide short-term support for delivery of mental/behavioral health services and associated support services with goals to: 1) increase the capacity to meet growing service demand, 2) increase clients accessibility to services, 3) assist with annual staff trainings/CEU credits, or 4) provide community/client educational programming.
Organizations must be 501(c)(3) exempt and adhere to the by-laws, policies, and procedures of UW.
Priority will be given to health and human service organizations within the greater Yankton region, focusing on UW Community Impact Goals.
Venture Grants are time limited. In most cases, where a Venture Grant is awarded, no commitment for continued UW support is made.
Application for Venture Grant shall be submitted via UW’s eCImpact online allocations software.
Applications will be reviewed by the UW Community Impact Allocations Committee semi-annually in May and again in November. Applicants should allow 2-6 weeks for award determination.
