Attention Greater Yankton non-profit organizations: United Way of Greater Yankton’s first round of 2023 Venture Grant funds are available and accepting applications until May 1.

United Way (UW) Venture Grants offer local health and human service organizations an opportunity to seek one-time funds for innovative solutions to our community’s most pressing needs. The availability of funds for innovation enables UW and our partners to stay proactive within the community.

