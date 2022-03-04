BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State Poetry Society seeks nominations for two South Dakota Poet of Merit awards (living and posthumous). Nominees must have been either born in South Dakota or have been a resident for five or more years. Ideally, if the nominee has moved out of state, he or she shall have maintained South Dakota ties.
A South Dakota Poet of Merit award may be granted in either or both of the two categories during each of the years in which a new South Dakota Poet Laureate is not named. The South Dakota Poet of Merit Award is a lifetime honor and may be granted regardless of whether or not the poet has served or may in the future serve as a South Dakota Poet Laureate.
Living South Dakota Poet of Merit Award winners will be invited to add copies of their work to the SDSPS Archives at SDSU’s Briggs Library. Works of South Dakota Poet of Merit winners in the posthumous category may be collected by the committee and submitted to the SDSPS Archives at SDSU’s Brigg’s Library.
Any active SDSPS member not on the SDSPS Poet of Merit Committee may nominate a poet in either or both categories in the South Dakota Poet of Merit award by submitting the following:
• A cover letter stating why the poet deserves the honor.
• A sample of the poet’s work, to not exceed 15 pages or 10 minutes of recorded audio and/or video. (If poems are published, indicate where and when.)
• A bio of the poet, not to exceed three typed pages. (Note: At their discretion, the committee may choose to further read or research the Poets’ writing and accomplishments in addition to considering the submitted nomination materials.)
The deadline for nominations for 2022 is April 1. The committee will choose a South Dakota Poet of Merit in either or both of the two categories by April 10, in order that the recipient(s) may be announced in the Spring issue of “Pasque Petals.” If the committee does not deem any nominations adequately meritorious, it may choose to not name a South Dakota Poet of Merit in either or both categories this year.
Applications should be sent to: PO Box 8251 Brookings, SD 57006.
