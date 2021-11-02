TYNDALL — A Tabor man who injured himself in an August house explosion he allegedly caused has indicated he will plead guilty but mentally ill to charges.
Joseph Thomas Hansen, 29, appeared Tuesday for a status hearing in Bon Homme County Court at Tyndall. At that time, defense attorney Luci Youngberg requested a psychiatric evaluation for her client.
The Human Services Center in Yankton would be “the perfect place” for Hansen to receive his evaluation, Youngberg said, noting the staff and the facility’s closeness to Tyndall.
Youngberg said the evaluation is part of her client’s intent to enter the guilty plea. He had previously waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Hansen faces two charges of sale, transportation or possession of a destructive device and nine counts of unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make a destructive device.
The first two counts involved a pipe bomb, according to court documents. The Class 3 felony carries a maximum sentence on each count of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
The other nine charges involved capped pipes, cannon fuse, fireworks/energetic materials, piping and end caps, according to court documents.
Hansen allegedly intended to make a destructive device without first obtaining a permit from the Department of Public Safety to make such a device, court records say.
The offense is a Class 5 felony, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
At the time of the August explosion, one of Hansen’s neighbors reported a blast in the 100 block of East Chicago Street in Tabor. Authorities responded to 127 East Chicago Street, where they found Hansen unresponsive in his driveway with apparent thermal burns from the explosion.
Hansen was hospitalized, released and taken into custody on a probation violation. He now faces the 11 charges related to the incident.
In addition, the prosecution has filed information with the court that Hansen is a habitual offender because of two prior convictions. As such, he is subject to enhanced penalties as provided by state law.
Court records outline those two prior convictions.
In January 2011, he was convicted in Roberts County on a charge of selling, transporting or possessing a destructive device.
As an 18-year-old, he served prison time for allegedly threatening to blow up Sisseton High School, which he was attending. At the time, he indicated he wanted to create as much death and destruction as possible, and he wanted to be known as “the world’s most infamous sociopath.”
Hansen, who was living in Claire City at the time, served 10 years in prison for possessing ammunition and fireworks as part of his alleged plan.
In November 2020, he was convicted in Yankton County of unauthorized possession of a controlled drug or substance, Class I or II. A probation violation was filed in Hansen’s case and an arrest warrant was issued, according to the Yankton County clerk of courts office.
MAKING THE MOTION
During Tuesday’s status hearing, Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl didn’t object to the defense motion for a mental evaluation of Hansen.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering noted the evaluation could be performed by either a psychiatrist or a psychologist. The judge instructed the defense to provide the state with the name of the provider who would be conducting the evaluation.
The state holds the right to object to the qualifications of the defense’s choice of psychiatrist or psychologist, Gering said. The state also holds the right to conduct its own separate evaluation, the judge added. In that case, the defendant would receive two evaluations that could be used in court, Gering said.
The parties discussed the fact that not only HSC staff but also other mental health professionals have full schedules.
Gering noted that the professional could come from outside the immediate area, such as from Sioux Falls.
Rothschadl said she didn’t object to the defense motion, but she asked that an effort be made to use a professional from Yankton for convenience.
Gering instructed the defense to provide the name of its intended mental health professional to the prosecution within a week.
The judge indicated a desire to move along the process and avoid lengthy delays. She took into account the demand for area psychiatrists and psychologists.
“Time is not the ultimate deciding factor,” she said. “They (mental health professionals) are all busy, but hopefully, this will be done sooner rather than later, and it will be done as efficiently as possible.”
Gering scheduled a Nov. 30 court date for Hansen’s next appearance. The schedule could be adjusted, depending on whether an evaluation is scheduled, the judge said.
DETAILS OF THE EVENT
Court records provide details on the Aug. 20 explosion and the events following it.
At approximately 10:51 p.m., the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an explosion coming from the neighbor’s house with the caller seeing a male lying in the driveway.
Law enforcement and emergency medical services found Hansen and transported him to a hospital for treatment.
One witness reported seeing Hansen with a pipe bomb earlier that day. Another witness, who was in Hansen’s home earlier that day, said the defendant was boiling gasoline. Hansen reportedly told this witness he was making napalm.
After his release from the hospital, Hansen was housed at the Bon Homme County Jail on a probation hold. In a post-Miranda interview, Hansen told law enforcement he possessed 48 60-gram firework artillery shells and detonation cord.
Hansen said he was planning to make 12 pipe bombs using the powder from the artillery shells. He stated he had completed three to five pipe bombs before one of them exploded. He also stated he had gasoline and a propane bottle in his room.
After securing a search warrant, Public Safety bomb technicians discovered two assembled pipe bomb devices at Hansen’s residence. Each contained suspected energetic material with hobby fuse coming out of one side. They also located nine other empty capped pipes next to hobby fuse and fireworks/suspected energetic materials.
All the suspected destructive devices and the materials were found within the same room.
Besides local law enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are working on the case, as is the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
Two FBI special agent bomb technicians assisted the South Dakota DCI bomb squad in rendering safe some of the devices, according to FBI spokesman Kevin Smith.
In addition to his current court proceedings, Hansen was sentenced within the past year on alcohol-related charges in a May 2020 incident.
In Charles Mix County, he pleaded guilty in September 2020 to two counts: (1) driving or control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any controlled drug or substance; and (2) furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a child (prohibited).
The court suspended the 60-day jail sentence on the first count and suspended 86 days of the 90-day jail sentence on the second count.
Hansen currently remains in the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall on $250,000 cash only bond.
