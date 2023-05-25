Local Police Keeping An Eye On Speeders

Concerned with safety, police continue to keep a watchful eye on Yankton’s roads for speeders.
Recently, the Yankton Police Department wrapped up a program to help its offices focus more attention on speeding in the community.
On a rotating basis, police departments receive extra funds to focus their efforts in particular areas of concern. The most recent Highway Safety Speed enforcement mobilization is over but officers are still looking out for speeders, particularly heading into the summer.
“There’s always an issue with speed,” Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote told the Press & Dakotan. “There’s a limit for a reason, but some people get in a hurry to get to their destination.”
The issue is not excessive, but it is something police want to stay on top of so it does not become a bigger problem, he said.
“Most of your main drives are really the focus areas,” Foote said, noting Broadway and Highway 50 in particular, but also Peninah Street, 31st Street, 15th Street and Whiting Drive. “We also do get residential complaints; a newer one is 29th Street. It’s a thoroughfare from Peninah to Douglas Avenue. Also, Mulberry gets some speeding, and 21st Street.”
However, the goal is to curb speeding everywhere and not just in certain areas, he said.
Speed Zone signs are placed as a reminder to reduce speed, Foote said.
“I think it’s a good reminder, especially when we change speeds in certain areas like we did on Peninah,” he said. “Having a Speed Zone sign out there saying, ‘You’re going too fast,’ is a good reminder because it’s easy when you get into those open spaces to pick up your speed naturally.”
An important tool to help slow traffic in problem areas is the mobile flashing speed sign that shows approaching drivers how fast they are travelling and if they are going too fast.
“We move that around and we’ll move it to different areas in town that get complaints of speeders because, obviously, we can’t be everywhere all the time,” Foote said. “It’s good if we can give some notification that, ‘Hey, this is actually the speed limit.’”
There are various reasons for reduced speed limits, including limiting wear and tear and maintenance costs for roads, but safety is always a priority.
“Peninah has that one blind intersection, and the speed limit was lowered in anticipation of more housing development out there,” Foote said. “As you get more intersections that are coming on to a main road, you want to slow down traffic because people pulling out might get hit or might not judge the speed of a vehicle correctly and might pull out and cause an accident.”
He noted that the Yankton School District’s early childhood Trailhead Learning Center will be located on 31st street near where it connects to Peninah Street on a curve.
“Having that already slowed down has probably been a good idea,” Foote said.
Complaints about speeders usually come from the town’s residential areas because the speed limit on those roads is 25 mph, whether or not that speed limit is posted.
“We’ve got to make sure that people understand that any residential area is 25 mph,” he said. “Some people think it’s 25, 30 or whatever speed they think they can safely drive but, because it’s unposted, it’s actually 25 mph.”
“Be aware that we are out there, not to punish but maybe to educate the public about speed and that speed is a factor in accidents,” he added. “We want the community to be safe, so we are out there enforcing those laws and sometimes we do end up writing a ticket.”
