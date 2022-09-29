VERMILLION — September was Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and throughout the month, the Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) Fraternity at the University of South Dakota raised funds and awareness for local, courageous children facing cancer diagnoses. The USD PIKES hosted a Card Making and Gold Ribbon Handout to help raise awareness.
The monthlong effort will culminate on Saturday, Oct. 1, when the chapter hosts Dining for Kids, a signature philanthropy event for the chapter. It’s set for 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Varsity Pub, 113 E. Main Street.
