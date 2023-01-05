• Aaron Patterson, 31, Wagner, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
• Kaleb Cournoyer, 24, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter; and intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids or human waste (assault upon any other person).
• A 13-year-old Yankton female was arrested Wednesday for simple assault.
• Elijah Kuenzli, 35, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a substance with moderate potential for abuse, possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1 pound or more) and possession of marijuana (1-10 pounds).
