100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 5, 1922
• The strange action of reflected sound waves, or echoes, has never had better demonstration than can be found at the site of the Meridian Highway bridge these days, with a row of huge piers, their broad sides in a parallel plane, stretching across the stream. If you happen to be at the river front, and standing just at the proper spot, when the clock in the court house strikes, the clanging of bells will almost startle you. It sounds much like the ringing of the bell in the Central school when the Bucks have won a victory.
• Fred Jacobs today shipped 400 White Wyandotte eggs to the State College at Brookings for hatching. Mr. Jacobs considers this the highest honor that his eggs have recently received, for they must be top notch to be demanded by the state.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, April 5, 1947
• Leonard Kaiser has returned to St. Paul where he is attending a watch-makers’ school, after spending his Easter vacation with relatives here. He was accompanied to St. Paul by Jim Bauer who will spend the weekend there.
• An air strip for plane service was presented to Crofton last week, with announcement that Norman Kube, owner and operator of a plane here, has rented the use of a brome grass field to give fliers a suitable air field close to Crofton. The field is located on the Joe Maly property on the north edge of Crofton.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 5, 1972
• Clarence N. Shoemaker Jr., director of elementary education at Yankton College, has been invited by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to observe the launch of Apollo 16 at Kennedy Space Center on April 16. Shoemaker was honored with the special invitation because of the four workshops he has conducted at Yankton College on Creative Materials and Methods for Aerospace Science.
• Lincoln School first graders enjoyed helping bake homemade bread one day at school last week. Youngsters in the Yankton elementary school had been escorted through Vander Meer’s Bakery on a tour explaining the baking process which gave rise to the bread baking experience.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 5, 1997
• James River flooding tightened its grip on the area Friday as Highway 81 was closed nine miles north of Yankton. Other area roads closed by flooding include Highway 46 one mile west of Highway 81; County Road 211 near the Jamesville Colony; and County Road 213 near the Stone Church 5½ miles south of Menno.
• A University of South Dakota graduate is returning to the Midwest to become Yankton’s new city manager. P. Eric Swanson was named to that post Friday afternoon during a special meeting of the Yankton City Commission. The vote of the commission was unanimous.
