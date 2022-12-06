100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 7, 1922
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 7, 1922
• Monday will be the big day of the year in Yankton bridge circles. Bids on the steel superstructure of the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri River will be opened at 9 o’clock that morning. The inquiries and bids of contractors have gone directly to the engineers, Harrington, Howard & Ash, at Kansas City.
• A meeting for the organization of an American Legion Auxiliary in Yankton will be held at the Chamber of Commerce rooms tomorrow, Friday, at 2:30 in the afternoon, it was announced today by Legion committees in charge. Yankton is one of the few larger posts in the state which have not as yet had an auxiliary, and these organizations are reported by their members in other localities most interesting and helpful.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, December 7, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, December 7, 1972
• For the second time in her 116-year-old history, Niobrara is getting ready to move bag and baggage to a new location to escape the Missouri River. After more than a decade of meetings, surveys, talk and congressional action, the town’s soggy foundations will be abandoned for higher ground overlooking the present town site.
• The Christmas season officially opened at Yankton College Monday evening, with the traditional Hanging of the Greens in Kingsbury Hall. This observance annually marks the beginning of the Christmas holiday at YC, as the Kingsbury women stop, amid the pressures of approaching final exams and the preparations for trips home, to recognize the spirit of Christmas.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, December 7, 1997
• No paper
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.