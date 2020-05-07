WWII Veteran Recalls His Path To Germany

SCOTLAND — On this day 75 years ago, the Germans formally surrendered to the Allies, ending major combat operations in the European Theater of World War II.
For Yankton County native Eugene Weidenbach and the other 224 members of the United States Army’s 533rd Ordinance Heavy Maintenance Company, Tank, that date would mean a little time off — with heavy emphasis on “little” — after helping with the final push into the German homeland.
“We only got a half a day off for celebrating Germany giving up,” Weidenbach — now 99 years old —told the Press & Dakotan.
Weidenbach’s road to Germany started in August 1942.
“The army had a lot of vehicles,” he said. “They needed mechanics and they decided I should be a mechanic, so they sent me to school at Bloomington, Illinois.”
He would also go to Flint, Michigan, for further mechanical training and complete basic training before being sent to England in February 1944.
“It took us 10 days to cross the Atlantic and we had a convoy of 600 ships all going to England,” he said.
It would only be a matter of months before Weidenbach would be making his way across the English Channel on to the shores of continental Europe.
Weidenbach was on duty as D-Day began to unfold.
“I was on guard that night when the 101st and 82nd Airborne flew in on June 5 at 11 that night,” he said.
In 2009, he told the Press & Dakotan that he had the chance to see some of those aircraft bound for Normandy.
“The front plane was the only plane that had night flying equipment,” he said. “I thought they were flying in a circle because it seemed they would never quit, but two airborne divisions, the 82nd and 101st, landed in Normandy.”
Fifteen days later, his unit landed on Omaha Beach to back the forces that were beginning their penetration into France. As forces finally broke out of Normandy, Weidenbach’s unit remained at Omaha Beach for the rest of 1944.
“We stayed at Omaha Beach over the winter and prepared tanks for Patton’s army,” he said.
While American and British forces contended with the Battle of the Bulge, Weidenbach would be witness to a tragedy largely overshadowed by the frontline battle.
Writing for the Press & Dakotan in 2015, local historian David Homer described Weidenbach’s experience following the sinking of the SS Leopoldville troop ship of the coast of Cherbourg on Christmas Eve. The attack killed 763 men, including Staff Sergeant G. Ordell Husby of Yankton.
Weidenbach’s company was given the grim task of burying the dead.
“A bulldozer was used to dig a trench in the sand and the men were placed side by side,” Hosmer wrote. “As Eugene noted, the scene was so horrendous that many men skipped the Christmas festivities.”
With the spring thaw in 1945, events began to accelerate. In the east, the Red Army continued its trek towards Berlin, while on the western front, the Allies began searching for suitable places to cross the Rhine River to enter the German heartland.
That crossing would come in the form of the Ludendorf Bridge at Remagen.
“We were very fortunate they forgot to bomb one bridge,” he said. “The Rhine was quite a barrier there.”
The bridge allowed U.S. troops to establish a bridgehead across one of Germany’s last natural defensive barriers. Despite its capture, the bridge collapsed less than two weeks later as repair work was being carried out.
However, thanks in part to soldiers like Weidenbach, there were more crossings available nearby on the Rhine.
“I was put on detached service from ordinance to an engineering company to build two bridges over the Rhine,” he said. “There were 10 of us assigned to that company.”
He said they were constantly on alert for sabotage attempts as the new bridges were built.
“We maintained a tank to have a searchlight on it,” he said. “That searchlight lit up the river downstream. The Germans were floating anything down to knock the bridges out.”
Weidenbach said that a newspaper could be read with ease by the light of their searchlight a mile away.
He said the bridges only took a couple of days to complete.
With the Americans moving deeper into Germany, Weidenbach moved on to Cologne where, for a time, he helped to guard the Cologne Cathedral.
With the German war machine crumbling and with the death of Adolf Hitler at the end of April, surrender became inevitable. That unconditional surrender came on May 8.
Weidenbach said he doesn’t recall exactly where he was in Germany when the news came of the surrender.
“It was unimportant to us,” he said. “That was a long battle and that was a hard battle. .. It was no big celebration.”
But he said that it was soon clear that the war for him and those around him was at a close.
“All our work stopped,” he said. “There was no more tanks to repair, no more combat, so we had a lot of time on our hands. The big deal then was to be sent home. You were given so many points for being in the service and if you were married you got more points. Then our company broke up and the ones that had enough points to go home went home and the rest of us stayed over there.”
Weidenbach was reassigned to France where he helped with preparing units to return home before returning home at the beginning of winter 1945.
“I didn’t get home until Dec. 12,” he said. “We left France about Dec. 1 and went on a single ship and we ran into eight days of storm. We were supposed to land in New York and we ended up down in Virginia.”
Following the war, Weidenbach would marry, travel the world ad become a part of the “Honor Flight” program. Today, he resides in Scotland where he is now the town’s final living World War II veteran.
