Both Clay and Union counties reported two new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The new cases in Clay County brought its total of known cases to 99. The county has 11 active cases.
Union County’s new positive tests give it 166 cases overall. Four new recoveries were reported. There are 20 active cases in the county.
Yankton County reported no new positive tests, keeping its case total at 91. There were two more recoveries reported, bringing that total to 82. There are seven active cases, the lowest it has been since June 4.
Meanwhile, South Dakota crossed the 8,000-case threshold with 76 new positive tests, giving the state 8,019 known cases.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported. The state toll remains at 118.
Other South Dakota statistics for Tuesday included:
• Active Cases — 820 (-9)
• Total Tests — 99,845 (+1,191)
• Recoveries — 7,081 (+85)
• Hospitalizations — 776 ever hospitalized (+2); 62 currently hospitalized (-3)
In Nebraska, five new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on the Department of Health and Human Services website late Monday. That brings the state toll to 306.
There were 264 new positive tests reported, lifting the total to 22,847 known cases.
Dixon County’s case total was amended downward by two. It has now reported 56 positive tests.
The number of total tests processed climbed to 238,682 (+3,543).
Total hospitalizations climbed to 1,502 (+20), while the number of those currently hospitalized dropped to 115 (-6).
The number of recovered cases was 17,237 (+125).
