DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Austin Kniffen, 28, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Andrew Hulstein, 34, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections.
• Rance Diede, 37, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections and for grand theft/felon, burglary/third degree, and possession of controlled substance.
• Joni Andal, 58, Yankton, was arrested Friday for breach of conditions without order.
• Christian Mersch, 57, Gayville, was arrested Friday for FTA for renewal registration during assigned month issued.
• Robert Shoop Jr., 49, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving with a revoked license.
• Trevor Payer, 28, Glendale, Ariz., was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Vincent Purzol, 21, Scotland, was arrested Saturday for driving with a suspended license and substitution of license plates.
• Jeremy Robb, 46, Amboy, Minn., was arrested Saturday on two unspecified Lincoln County warrants and a Yankton County warrant for failure to pay.
• Michelle Hilliard, 44, Vermillion, was arrested Saturday for failure to appear and expired tags.
• Dustin Emery, 33, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections and for contempt, use of seatbelt, unlicensed driver, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug or substance.
• David Lang, 43, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving with a revoked license.
• Bernard Kazena, 31, Chamberlain, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold for Brule County.
• Tyan Arrow, 26, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for fleeing.
• Robert Blakey, 56, Centerville, was arrested Saturday for possession of firearm/prior felony drug conviction, reckless discharge of a firearm or possession of loaded firearm while intoxicated and drawing a dangerous weapon on another.
• Justin McMahan, 35, Mission Hill, was arrested Sunday for simple assault/domestic.
• Cheyenne LaPointe, 33, Crofton, Neb., was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Kenneth Tellberg, 26, Renner, was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct.
• Tollef Griffith, 51, Yankton, was arrested Monday for failure to appear.
• Rafael Cruzata Perez, 54, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence.
• Aaron Lewis, 40, Vermillion, was arrested Monday for driving with a revoked license.
• Jason Hansen, 49, Gayville, was arrested Monday for contempt of court, use of seatbelt and unlicensed driver.
• Justin Stapish, 43, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence.
• Wade Venosdel, 65, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for indecent exposure.
