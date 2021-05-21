The Yankton City Commission has been invited to be in attendance at a graduation party at the NFAA on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
The Yankton City Commission has been also invited to several other graduation parties that will take place between Friday, May 21 and Sunday, May 23.
No commission action will take place, but a quorum may be in attendance
