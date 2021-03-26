Are you interested in learning to identify the birds visiting your backyard feeder and out in the countryside? Do you want to learn tools in recognizing birds wherever you travel? How about enjoying the challenge of discovering bird’s names and experiencing the fun of birding with a group, and learning ID tips from others?
If yes, then this class is for you.
Roger Dietrich will be teaching a bird-watching basics course and a class on bird photography in Yankton next month.
“I hope to share my love of birds and my appreciation of what they add to the world. Learning about birds has been a labor of love of mine for over 20 years,” Dietrich said. “Is learning to identify birds easy? No, it is not easy at first, but that is part of the challenge I enjoy. You never know what will pop up in front of your hiking down a trail or what will fly over your head. It can seem impossible at first as you learn the common local birds, then progress from there to learn the less common birds, and finally, you seek out the rare birds and rejoice in finding the rare creature you are searching long and hard to find.”
The bird watching classes will be at GAR Hall (Yankton Area Arts Association building) on three Monday nights on April 5, 12, and 19 from 7-9 p.m. The class will go on a field trip to learn more about birds and enjoy the camaraderie of birding with a group.
“One thing I have learned from my many birding friends is that sharing the appreciation of birds with others enhances your love of birds and nature,” Dietrich said. “Hiking a trail with friends and discovering birds along the way cannot help but brighten your day. I have learned that birders are interested in everything in nature, not just birds. So, whether we run across a beautiful butterfly, a bright dragonfly, a field of wildflowers, or an interesting rock formation, bird people are really nature people and always anxious to learn something new.”
On Monday, April 26, a class on bird photography is for those interested in photography.
“Birding was a good activity for this past Covid year. Birding is something you can do by yourself or with a group of people. You can always go out on your own and enjoy the solitude of nature and observe birds and other things in the great outdoors,” says Dietrich.
There is a cost per person, with a discount for Yankton Area Arts Association members. (COVID precautions will be in place, and the class size is limited.) All revenue will go to the Yankton Area Arts.
To register, call YAAA at 605-665-9754 or go to the YAAA website and click on the April 5, 2021, calendar: https://yanktonareaarts.org/calendar/bird-watching-basics-roger-dietrich/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.