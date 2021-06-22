“Brushes and Other Multiples” is the work of Mississippi artist Ron Koehler. The artwork is composed of individual units pertaining to the visual symbol of the paint brush. Koehler is an award-winning artist whose work has been displayed in New Zealand, Thailand and after Yankton, all 50 United States.
Joining this exhibit is artist Gary “Crash” Hull with his eclectic multi-media artwork. Crash lives a nomadic lifestyle and found Yankton when stopping for gas on his way to work the oil fields in North Dakota. Raised in California, and a former surfer, Crash’s artwork features mounted, gold leaf painted model cars, steel sculptures that reflect his early surf life, and paintings of his travels.
The exhibit is on display through July 30. A special reception honoring the artists will take place on Friday, July 2 from 5-7 p.m.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open to the public free of charge Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-5 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday by appointment. Starting July 1, the gallery will be open with regular hours, Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. and Saturday 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible.
For more information, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
