Cody Mangold with the Yankton County Veteran Service Office invites all veterans for “Coffee with Vets” on Jan. 11 from 9-11 a.m. at the Yankton VFW Post 791 located at 209 Cedar Street in Yankton.
The discussion topic at 10 a.m. will be “What Can the Veteran Service Office Do for You?” Refreshments will be available.
