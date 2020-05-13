Yankton County reported two new positive COVID-19 tests Wednesday, according to the daily update from the state.
The county now has 33 known cases. Yankton County also reports 571 negative tests and a test infection rate of 5%. There are 25 recovered cases.
Clay County also reported a new positive test Wednesday, giving it 11 known cases.
South Dakota’s case total rose to 3,732, an increase of 69 cases from Tuesday.
The state ran 647 tests (10.6% test infection rate) and has processed a total of 25,844 tests overall.
The total number of hospitalizations rose to 281, an increase of 10 from Tuesday. There are 79 people currently hospitalized.
The number of recovered case was 2,367 and the number of active cases was 1,326.
No new deaths were reported. South Dakota’s death count from COVID-19 remained at 39.
Meanwhile, three more deaths were reported by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as of late Tuesday night, giving the state 103 total deaths. The new deaths were recorded in Dakota (Dakota City) and Gage (Beatrice) counties, and in Lincoln.
Nebraska reported 120 new cases as of late Tuesday and approximately 1,800 processed tests. The state now has 8,692 known cases on 49,799 processed tests for a test infection rate of 17.4%.
Also, Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City) reported two deaths in Wednesday’s daily report from the Siouxland District Health Department in Sioux City.
Woodbury County, which has been a hot spot, reported 50 new positive tests for a total of 2,038 known cases with 15 total deaths — six of them this week. The county has seen 6,996 total tests processed with a test infection rate of 29%.
