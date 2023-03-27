Mount Marty Theatre will produce its annual “Stations of the Cross” presentation Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4-5, in Marian Auditorium on the MMU Yankton campus. The doors to the theatre will open at 6:30 p.m. with the 25-minute presentation beginning at 7 p.m.
MMU Theatre has been producing a Holy Week presentation since 2011. “Stations” is free and open to the public.
On Wednesday, April 5, “Stations” will be part of a Family and Youth Night event. Also free of charge, food will be available in the Main Dining Room at 6 p.m., with the “Stations” at 7 p.m. (NOTE: Youth groups, families and individuals are strongly encouraged to RSVP for food and/or “Stations” by emailing campusministry@mountmarty.edu). Following “Stations,” the evening will also include an outdoor Eucharistic Procession to the Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel for Adoration and Confessions, with mass set to begin at 9 p.m.
The 2023 “Stations of the Cross” presentation is sponsored by the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota.
