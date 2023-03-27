Mount Marty Theatre will produce its annual “Stations of the Cross” presentation Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4-5, in Marian Auditorium on the MMU Yankton campus. The doors to the theatre will open at 6:30 p.m. with the 25-minute presentation beginning at 7 p.m.

MMU Theatre has been producing a Holy Week presentation since 2011. “Stations” is free and open to the public.

