BROOKINGS — South Dakotans of all ages have new titles to add to their reading lists after the announcement of the 2023 One Book South Dakota selections for adults and youth.

During a special online presentation, the South Dakota Humanities Council announced the 2023 One Book South Dakota, “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson, and the 2023 Young Readers One Book, “The Tale of Despereaux” by Kate DiCamillo. Watch the announcement here: http://bit.ly/3Y4gngA

