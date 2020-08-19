P&D’s Dockendorf Wins Honors In NNA Contest

Yankton Press & Dakotan regional editor Randy Dockendorf has won 21 awards in the National Newspaper Association’s (NNA) 2020 Better Newspaper Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest, the results of which were announced Wednesday.
Among the awards won by Dockendorf, a Corsica native, are two first-place honors, for Best Breaking News Photo and Best Breaking News Story.
His other awards were as follows:
• Second Place: Best Reporting On Local Government; Best Breaking News Story; Best Education/Literacy Story; Best Feature Series; Best Non-Profile Feature Series; Best Profile Feature Story;
• Third Place: Best Reporting On Local Government; Best Feature Photo; Best Business Feature Story; Best Education/Literacy Story; Best Non-Profile Feature Story; Best Performing Arts Story; Best Profile Feature Story;
• Honorable Mention: Best Reporting on Local Government; Best Sports Column; Best Obituary Tribute; Best Business Story; Best Education/Literacy Story; Best Sports Feature Story or Series.
Also locally, Brian Hunhoff of the Missouri Valley Observer won first place for Best Sports Column.
All winners will be recognized at the awards ceremony held Saturday, Oct. 3, during the NNA’s 134th Virtual Convention & Trade Show.
