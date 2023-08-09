ACCIDENTS
• No accidents were reported.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 11:39 pm
INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report Tuesday at 9:39 a.m. of a theft at an unspecified location.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Tuesday at 12:53 p.m. of a juvenile male runaway.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. of a possible stolen vehicle on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 7:46 p.m. of a wallet found on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 8:22 p.m. of drug paraphernalia discovered in an ice bucket on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 9:19 p.m. of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. of an intoxicated male unable to get up on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. of an intoxicated male on W. 23rd Street.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 8:36 a.m. of a possible parole or probation violation and detained a male on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 8:40 a.m. of a possible parole or probation violation on Walnut Street.
• Police reported receiving a question Wednesday at 10:12 a.m. about a possible protection order violation on Bunker Lane.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 10:37 a.m. of a found a black TCL phone on Whiting Drive.
• Police received a report Wednesday at 11:36 a.m. of a theft by an employee on Burleigh Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
